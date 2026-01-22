Photos: EVENING ALL AFTERNOON in Rehearsal at Donmar Warehouse

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of Anna Ziegler’s Evening All Afternoon opening at Donmar Warehouse next month. Check out the photos below!

Diyan Zora, making her Donmar debut, directs Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman in this new play opening on 24 February, with previews from 14 February, and runs until 11 April.

In a world that’s shifting under their feet, both women have to summon the quiet courage it takes to open their hearts again.

Witty and heartbreakingly human, Evening All Afternoon is a story about things lost and things remembered and how sometimes, in order to live, you have to face what’s no longer there.

Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman star in this tender new play from multi award-winner Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51, The Wanderers), directed by Diyan Zora (Roots at the Almeida, RSC’s English).

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner