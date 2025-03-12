Photos: COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL Celebrates Holi, the Indian Festival of Colours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the Indian festival of colours, Holi, new vibrant photos have been released of Jena Pandya and Ashley Day, who will bring to life the roles of Simran and Rog in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The new musical comedy is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and will premiere in the UK at Manchester Opera House from Thursday 29 May to Saturday 21 June 2025. A press night is scheduled for Wednesday 4 June. Check out the photos below!

Holi, the Indian festival of spring, love, new life and the triumph of good over evil, will be celebrated on Friday 14 March this year, and is the perfect occasion to unveil these new images, capturing the romance and energy of the upcoming production.

With its themes of love transcending borders and cultures, Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical resonates deeply with the spirit of Holi, making this a fitting tribute to the classic love story’s enduring legacy.

Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) said: “Reprising the iconic Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the stage adaptation Come Fall In Love is such an honour for me as an artist. The entire team wants to celebrate India, celebrate this historic landmark for South Asians in popular culture. I am proud to be a part of this moment for representation within theatre.

Our musical talks about inclusivity, embracing change and a celebration of love. The Holi festival connects beautifully with the message of Come Fall In Love, as it helps people to bond and unite through an immersive community experience like no other. Holi actually plays a role within the musical, helping tell this story of warmth and unity.”

Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) shared: “Ever since I started working on Come Fall in Love, I’ve been introduced to so many beautiful Indian and South Asian traditions — and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Holi with my co-star Jena! Holi is all about bringing people together, which is such an important theme of our show. Plus, the joy of throwing that vibrant, colourful powder in the air — and at each other — is just so much fun. So here’s wishing a very Happy Holi to everyone celebrating around the world, especially in the UK!”

