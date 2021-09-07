Photos: Behind the Scenes of the World Premiere of  GOING THE DISTANCE

Behind the scenes shots have released for GOING THE DISTANCE - the world premiere of a digital production of a new comedy by Henry Filloux-Bennett and Yasmeen Khan, available on demand from 4 - 17 October 2021.

Sara Crowe stars as 'Em, Nicole Evans as 'Billie', Shobna Gulati as 'Vic', Sarah Hadland as 'Rae', Merch Husey as 'Kem, Matthew Kelly as 'Frank', Emma McDonald as 'Gail', and Penny Ryder as 'Maggie' with Stephen Fry as the 'Narrator'.

Check out the photos below!

When there's no light at the end of the tunnel and the chips are down, you can count on Matchborough Community Theatre to fight back...

March 2020. Theatres across the country go dark. Hundreds of cherished arts centres face the prospect of permanent closure. But that isn't going to stop the Matchborough Community Theatre... as they fight to save their local venue with the genius idea to put on a fundraising production of Wizard* (*inspired by but for rights purposes certainly not based on The Wizard of Oz).

Get ready for a brand new comedy about a little theatre with a huge challenge.

The launch of GOING THE DISTANCE comes hot on the heels of the huge success of other critically acclaimed digital productions adapted by Filloux-Bennett, including What A Carve Up! in October 2020, The Picture of Dorian Gray in March 2021, and most recently Yasmeen Khan's adaptation of The Importance of Being Earnest, produced by The Lawrence Batley Theatre and The Dukes Lancaster.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at goingthedistanceplay.com. Bookers will receive a screening link which will allow access for their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £15 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Audio description and closed captioning will be made available for the production during its run.

Photo Credit: Ian Wallman