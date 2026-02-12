Photos: 1.17AM, OR UNTIL THE WORDS RUN OUT at Finborough Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released from the world premiere of 1.17AM, OR UNTIL THE WORDS RUN OUT, now playing at the Finborough Theatre. Check out a first look below.

Written by Zoe Hunter Gordon and directed by Sarah Stacey, the new play follows two former best friends reunited in the bedroom of Katie’s recently deceased brother. Over the course of one night, Katie and Roni confront unresolved tensions, shared history, and long-buried truths. The play was first developed with support from HighTide and previously received three sold-out preview performances at Theatre503.

The cast features Catherine Ashdown as Katie and Eileen Duffy as Roni.

The creative team includes set design by Mim Houghton, sound design by Sarah Spencer, costume design by Anouk Mondini, and dramaturgy by Sarah Stacey. The production is presented by ZAVA Productions in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre.

1.17AM, OR UNTIL THE WORDS RUN OUT runs at Finborough Theatre, 118 Finborough Road, London.

Photo Credit: Giulia Ferrando



Catherine Ashdown

Eileen Duffy

Eileen Duffy

Catherine Ashdown, Eileen Duffy

Eileen Duffy

Catherine Ashdown

Catherine Ashdown, Eileen Duffy