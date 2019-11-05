Photo Flash: The Shakespeare Project's MACBETH Opens Tonight

The Shakespeare Project's Macbeth opens tonight at the original Victorian theatre, Salomons Estate in Tunbridge Wells, Kent and runs to Sunday 24th November.

The full cast comprises Peter Basham (Macbeth), Amira Challenger (Witch & Thane of Angus), Tom Chapman (Witch & Thane of Ross), Vangelis Christodoulou (Banquo), Louise Jameson (Queen Duncan), Ffion Jolly (Lady Macbeth), Aaron Sidwell (Macduff), Adam Sopp (Malcolm), Sarah Waddell (Witch & Thane of Lennox) and Gerald Bishop (U/S Duncan).

Director, Joseph Pitcher promises a spell-binding performance: "What excites me about bringing Macbeth to life at Salomons is how aligned the venue and the story feel. The theatre is a majestic Victorian hall with all the gandeur you would expect from that period. But the moment you set foot in the space you know somehow that intrigue and drama are in its bones. Macbeth is a gripping psychological thriller filled with conspiracy, paranoia, betrayal and manipulation and, although the plot will be familiar to many, we are aiming to surprise the audience at every turn".

Tickets are available at https://theshakespeareproject.eventcube.io



