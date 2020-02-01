Photo Flash: Sadler's Wells' Annual Celebration of Dance

Sadler's Wells' annual celebration of dance is the perfect opportunity to discover dance styles that you've never seen before (or to introduce a dance newbie).

With a programme including circus from Machine de Cirque, popping and tutting from Géométrie Variable, tango from world champions Camila Alegre and Ezequiel Lopez, two BBC Young Dancers Shree Savani and Max Revell, cutting-edge contemporary from Company Wayne McGregor, (LA)HORDE'S To Da Bone which explores the 90's hardcore techno youth subculture jumpstyle, and an excerpt from Botis Seva's Olivier Award-winning BLKDOG, Sampled serves work from some of the most exciting dancers and dance-makers today.

Come early for the full experience, including front of house activities, performances, live DJs and more

https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2020/sadlers-wells-sampled/

Photo credit: Roy Tan





