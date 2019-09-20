Photo Flash: MIDLIFE COWBOY Celebrates Opening Night

Tim Brooke-Taylor, Angus Deayton, Andy Hamilton, Charlie Higson, Alistair McGowan, Rory McGrath and Caroline Quentin were joined by Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash at the world premiere of 'Midlife Cowboy', a new British musical by comedian and best-selling author Tony Hawks at the Pleasance Theatre, London.

Featuring a cast of talented actor/musicians - Tony Hawks, Debra Stephenson, Duncan Wisbey, Georgina Field and James Thackeray - 'Midlife Cowboy' is tale of heartache, love, and friendship, laced with new country, blues, romantic and comedy songs.

'Midlife Cowboy' follows the fortunes of the members of the Swindon Country and Western Club as they bid to end many years of hurt by finally winning first prize at the prestigious Railway Museum Gala Evening - and along the way discover the true nature of heroism. But this is not just about country music. A marriage is in crisis, friendships are at risk, there is more than a sniff of infidelity in the air, and lives are changed when two new members to the club arrive and turn everything upside down.

Photo Credit: Irina Chira





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You