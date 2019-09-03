Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TWO LADIES at the Bridge Theatre

Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić lead the cast of Two Ladies, a new play by Nancy Harris to be directed by Nicholas Hytner at the Bridge Theatre. They are joined by Lorna Brown, Raghad Chaar and Yoli Fuller who complete the cast.

Two Ladies previews from 14 September 2019 with opening night on 25 September. This strictly limited 6-week run will conclude on 26 October 2019. Set and costume designs are by Anna Fleischle with lighting by Johanna Town, sound by George Dennisand music by Grant Olding.

As their husbands clash over an international crisis, the first ladies of France and America find themselves alone together in a side room. Friends, or enemies? When the stakes are so high, can they trust each other? Can they trust their husbands?

Box office: 0333 320 0051 or boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Website: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk





