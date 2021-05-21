Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE GIRL NEXT DOOR at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre's first in-house production of 2021 is Alan Ayckbourn's The Girl Next Door.

The 85th play by the prolific dramatist, it is currently in rehearsals, directed by the author, and can be seen at the SJT from Friday 4 June to Saturday 3 July.

Get a first look at rehearsals in the new photos below!

The Girl Next Door sees veteran actor Rob Hathaway stuck at home during the summer of 2020 with only his sensible older sister for company. Rob has little to do but relive his glory days when, as the star of the nation's favourite TV period drama National Fire Service, he ruled the roost as George 'Tiger' Jennings: wartime hero, and living legend among firefighters.



Then one day Rob spots a stranger hanging out the washing in the adjoining garden. But the neighbours haven't been around for months. So who is the mysterious girl next door? And why is she wearing 1940s clothing?

In a move designed to keep the show running if any of the company exhibit symptoms of Covid-19, the production will feature two separate casts.

The bulk of the shows will be performed by Bill Champion, Linford Johnson, Alexandra Mathie and Naomi Petersen who will make up a bubble with their stage management team.

But should any of that bubble show symptoms, the entire group will have to self-isolate - and a second bubble comprising Georgia Burnell, Michael Hobbs, Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong, Eliza McClelland and a second stage management team will be ready to step in. They will also perform the show on a number of dates throughout the run.



Written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn, assisted by the SJT's Associate Director (Carne Trust) Chelsey Gillard, The Girl Next Door is designed by Kevin Jenkins with lighting design by Jason Taylor. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

The Girl Next Door can be seen in the Round at the SJT from Friday 4 June to Saturday 3 July. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.