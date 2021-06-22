Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LAST EASTER at the Orange Tree Theatre

Tinuke Craig directs Naana Agyei-Ampadu (June), Peter Caulfield (Gash), Jodie Jacobs (Leah), and Ellie Piercy (Joy).

Jun. 22, 2021  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Last Easter, running at the Orange Tree Theatre from 3 July until 7 August. It will be streamed live via OT on Screen on 22 and 23 July.

A lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer go on a pilgrimage looking for a miracle.

Even when June, the lighting designer, is diagnosed with a devastating illness, the jokes don't stop coming as a quartet of theatre friends career across France. They glug red wine and hope to find a miracle at Lourdes for June, a non-believer who thinks the only good thing about religion is the lighting. They'll soon discover that miracles come in many different forms.

Last Easter is a funny, moving and provocative play about the true nature of friendship.

Completing the creative team is Designer Hannah Wolfe, Lighting Designer Elliot Griggs, and Sound Designer Beth Duke.

Website: orangetreetheatre.co.uk

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

