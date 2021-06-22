Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LAST EASTER at the Orange Tree Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Last Easter, running at the Orange Tree Theatre from 3 July until 7 August. It will be streamed live via OT on Screen on 22 and 23 July.

Tinuke Craig directs Naana Agyei-Ampadu (June), Peter Caulfield (Gash), Jodie Jacobs (Leah), and Ellie Piercy (Joy).

A lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer go on a pilgrimage looking for a miracle.

Even when June, the lighting designer, is diagnosed with a devastating illness, the jokes don't stop coming as a quartet of theatre friends career across France. They glug red wine and hope to find a miracle at Lourdes for June, a non-believer who thinks the only good thing about religion is the lighting. They'll soon discover that miracles come in many different forms.

Last Easter is a funny, moving and provocative play about the true nature of friendship.

Completing the creative team is Designer Hannah Wolfe, Lighting Designer Elliot Griggs, and Sound Designer Beth Duke.

