Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FAR AWAY at the Donmar Warehouse

Far Away begins previews from 6 February 2020 at The Donmar Warehouse.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

You've found something secret. You know that don't you?

In a cottage far away, a child wakes to the sound of screaming.

Who will tell her what's really going on?

And where will the discoveries she makes that night take her in the years to come?

Caryl Churchill's dazzling play about a world sliding into chaos receives a new production at the Donmar, twenty years on from its explosive premiere.

Cast includes Jessica Hynes, Aisling Loftus and Simon Manyonda. Lyndsey Turner directs.

www.DonmarWarehouse.co.uk | 0203 282 3808





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You