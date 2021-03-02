Photo Flash: First Look at the New Digital Production of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

First look images of the upcoming digital adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray have been released today.

The contemporary take on the Oscar Wilde classic brings the Faustian tale kicking and screaming into a world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps and stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) in the title role of Dorian Gray.

Starring alongside Whitehead are Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane and Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward and Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

From the creative team behind the award-winning What a Carve Up!, the contemporary take follows influencer Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star never to fade.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, filmed on location at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester, will utilise elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques. Tickets for the production are currently on sale internationally, and can be purchased via pictureofdoriangray.com

Based on the novel by Oscar Wilde, the production is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett with direction by Tamara Harvey, set and costume design by Holly Pigott, assistant direction by Eleri Jones, Benjamin Collins as director of photography, sound design and original music by Harry Smith and original song by Jared Zeus.

Audience members receive a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Closed captioning will be available for all dates during the run, with audio description available from 23-31 March.

Education packs, which will be packaged with performance links at £100 per school/group, are also available for the production and have been curated to be used across a range of curriculum areas, particularly to those studying Drama and Theatre, Performing Arts, Media and PSHE.

Box Office and education pack enquiries can be made by emailing bookings@pictureofdoriangray.com.