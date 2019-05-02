Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN

May. 2, 2019  

NAPOLI, BROOKLYN is currently playing at Malvern Theatres before continuing to tour the UK ahead of a limited four-week season from 13 June to 13 July at Park Theatre, London. There will be a national press night on Monday 17 June 2019.

The show stars Georgia May Foote as Vita, Hannah Bristow as Fran, Mona Goodwin as Tina, Robert Cavanah as Nic, Madeleine Worrall as Luda, Gloria Onitiri as Celia, Stephen Hogan as Albert and Laurie Ogden as Connie.

NAPOLI, BROOKLYN was originally presented by Roundabout Theatre Company at the Laura Pels Theatre, New York. It is the story of an Italian-American family in 1959. It explores the struggle in immigrant families which is passed down from generation to generation, particularly for women. Set in Brooklyn, it's a story of strong women taking risks to define a generation as they are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future in this gripping, provocative portrait of love in all its danger and beauty.

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Georgia May Foote

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Georgia May Foote

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Georgia May Foote, Hannah Bristowe, Mona Goodwin

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Georgia May Foote, Robert Cavanah

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Gloria Onitiri, Monda Goodwin

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Gloria Onitiri

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Hannah Bristowe, Georgia May Foote, and Cast

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Hannah Bristowe, Laurie Ogden

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Laurie Ogden

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Madeleine Worrall

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Madeleine Worrall, Georgia May Foote

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Robert Cavanah

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Robert Cavanah, Madeleine Worrall

Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere of NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
Stephen Hogan



    popup