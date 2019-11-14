Photo Flash: First Look at THE CANTERVILLE GHOST at the Unicorn Theatre

Justin Audibert directs Anthony Weigh's new version of Oscar Wilde's comic novella, The Canterville Ghost - in a riotously spooky production for all the family, using magic and spectacular illusion to bring this classic and much-loved ghost story to life.

Mr and Mrs Otis and their precocious children arrive from America and move into Canterville Chase - a rather old, rather creepy Gothic mansion. Of course, like all the best old mansions, the Chase comes with its own ghost, the rather tired and tormented Sir Simon Canterville.

The spectral knight does his best to spook the trespassers from his ancestral home, but his ghostly machinations hold no fear for this rational modern family.

Sir Simon succumbs to utter despair until he meets young Virginia Otis, who sees him for who he really is...

The full cast is Nana Amoo-Gottfried (Mr Hiram Otis), Rose-Marie Christian (Stripes), Beth Cordingly (Mrs Lucretia Otis), Annie Fitzmaurice (Mrs Umney), Safiyya Ingar (Virginia Otis), Mae Munuo (Stars), Nataniel Wade as Washington Otis and Paul McEwan (Sir Simon Canterville).

Australian born, Anthony Weigh's writing credits include Welcome Home, Captain Fox (Donmar Warehouse), Yerma (Gate Theatre), The Flooded Grave (Bush Theatre for the Latitude Festival), Like a Fishbone and 2000 Feet Away at the Bush Theatre, where he is an Associate Playwright. Other works include Broad Street, or, How do I strike you? (University of Birmingham 20/20 season 2010), (I'm in) Brooklyn, (not Dagenham Parkway) (Miniaturists 27, London). Anthony was Playwright in Residence at the National Theatre in 2009.

Justin is the Artistic Director of the Unicorn Theatre. His credits for the Unicorn are most recently Anansi the Spider, Aesops's Fables, Beowulf and My Mother Medea Other directing credits include The Taming of the Shew (RSC); The Box of Delights (Wilton's Music Hall); Jumper Factory (Young Vic Prison Project); The Winter's Tale, Macbeth (National Theatre Learning); The Cardinal (Southwark Playhouse, Snow in Midsummer(RSC); How Not to Live in Suburbia (Soho Festival); The Man with the Hammer (Theatre Royal Plymouth); Flare Path (Original Theatre Company/Birdsong Productions/UK Tour); The Jew of Malta (RSC, A Season in the Congo, Parallel Project (Young Vic); Wrong'un (Red Ladder); Gruesome Playground Injuries (Gate Theatre).

In 2016 Justin wrote and presented two BBC Live Lessons on Shakespeare. He was 2011 Resident Director at the National Theatre Studio, and was the 2012 recipient of the Leverhulme Award for Emerging Directors. He currently sits on the advisory panels for the RSC and Children's Theatre Partnership.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You