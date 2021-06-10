Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah in CONSTELLATIONS

The production will begin previews on 18 June at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Jun. 10, 2021  

Rehearsal images have been released of Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah in Constellations, which will begin previews on 18 June at the Vaudeville Theatre.


In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September). The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.

Learn more at http://www.nimaxtheatres.com/.

Photo Credit Marc Brenner.


