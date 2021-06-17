Photos: First Look at LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER at the Shaftesbury Theatre

Production images have been released for new musical Lady Chatterley's Lover ahead of the premiere tomorrow at Shaftesbury Theatre, where it will play a limited two-performance run. The production has also been filmed and will be released for streaming later this year.

From composer John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask, Duchess Theatre), with book by Phil Willmott (Once Upon a Time At the Adelphi; Relativity: The Einstein Musical), Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by the award-winning Sasha Regan (All-Male Pirates of Penzance, UK and International tours), with production design by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre) and costume design by Jasmine Swan (Animal Farm, Royal & Derngate).