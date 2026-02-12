Phoenix Arts Club Will Host SING OUT, LOUISE! Showtune Singalong Events

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience the world famous showtunes singalong at London’s longest running musical theatre bar, The Phoenix Arts Club! Join in for an unforgettable night of song and laughter, where you’ll meet like-minded theatre fans while talented pianists take your requests and entertain you until the wee hours.

Whether you gather round the piano to sing along or simply sit back and immerse yourself in the magic, Sing Out, Louise! is the perfect place to unwind and belt out your favourite tunes with the best friends you just haven’t met yet.

Gather around the piano and sing along to all your favourite showtunes!

Tickets are £10 to join in. Choose a £10 monthly membership (recurring) or £10 for an advance ticket with all monies going directly to the artists.