Peter Andre Returns To UK Tour Of GREASE

Following his success starring in the UK and Ireland tour in 2019, Peter Andre will star in the 2020 UK tour of the first new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, at certain venues. As well as reprising the role of Teen Angel, Andre will also play Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant, joining the previously announced Dan Partridge as Danny Zuko. Further casting to be announced including who will be playing the role of Teen Angel, Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant when Peter Andre is not performing.

In addition, Grease will play newly announced venues: Norwich Theatre Royal from 17 to 22 August, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 24 to 29 August, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 20 to 24 October and Ipswich Regent Theatre from 17 to 21 November.

Peter Andre is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Northampton, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Nottingham, Manchester, Canterbury, Norwich, Blackpool, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Aylesbury, Ipswich and Stoke. Customers are advised to check their local websites for specific dates.

Peter Andre is known for his successful music and television career and became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK in the 1990s with number one hits such as Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You. He has had two number one albums and has toured all over the world, collecting a multitude of national and international awards. Peter's many TV shows and appearances, include his reality show Peter Andre: My Life, 60 Minute Makeover and the third series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

Peter Andre said "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year. I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast. I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform 2 additional roles this time round: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. I truly cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020!"

The 2020 tour will open at Royal & Derngate Northampton from 22 - 30 May, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from 1 - 6 June, New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 8 - 13 June, Wycombe Swan from 22 - 27 June, Liverpool Empire from 29 June - 4 July, Theatre Royal, Nottingham from 6 - 11 July, Palace Theatre Manchester from 20 July - 1 August, The Marlowe, Canterbury from 10 - 16 August, Theatre Royal Norwich from 17 - 22 August, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 24 - 29 August, Blackpool Opera House from 31 August - 5 September, Darlington Hippodrome from 8- 13 September, Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 15 - 19 September, Grand Opera House York from 21 - 26 September, The Sands Centre, Carlisle from 29 September - 3 October, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 5 - 10 October, Rhyl Pavilion from 12 - 17 October, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 20 - 24 October, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 26 - 31 October, Sheffield Lyceum from 2 - 7 November, Ipswich Regent Theatre from 17 - 21 November and Stoke Regent Theatre from 23 - 28 November. Further venues to be announced.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and 2020 tour casting by Kay Magson CDG with original tour casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This new production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Hunter Arnold, Araca and Curve.

Tour Dates

22 - 30 May Royal & Derngate Northampton 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

1 - 6 June Congress Theatre, Eastbourne 01323 412000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

8 - 13 June New Victoria Theatre, Woking 0844 871 7645

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

22 - 27 June Wycombe Swan 01494 512 000

wycombeswan.co.uk

29 June - 4 July Liverpool Empire 0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

6 - 11 July Theatre Royal, Nottingham 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

20 July - 1 August Palace Theatre Manchester 0844 871 3019

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

10 - 16 August The Marlowe, Canterbury 01227 878 7787

www.themarlowetheatre.com

17 - 22 August Theatre Royal Norwich 01603 630000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk On sale soon

24 - 29 August Theatre Royal Plymouth 01752 267222

theatreroyal.com On sale soon

31 August - 5 September Blackpool Opera House 0844 856 1111

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

8 - 13 September Darlington Hippodrome 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

15 - 19 September Belgrade Theatre Coventry 024 7655 3055

www.belgrade.co.uk On sale soon

21 - 26 September Grand Opera House York 0844 871 3024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

29 September - 3 October The Sands Centre, Carlisle 01228 633766

www.thesandscentre.co.uk

5 - 10 October The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

12 - 17 October Rhyl Pavilion 01745 33 00 00

www.rhylpavilion.co.uk

20 - 24 October Wolverhampton Grand Theatre 01902 42 92 12

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

26 - 31 October Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7607

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

2 - 7 November Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk On sale soon

17 - 21 November Ipswich Regent Theatre 01473 433100

ipswichtheatres.co.uk On sale 2 March

23 - 28 November Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7649

www.atgtickets.com/stoke





