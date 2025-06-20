Pentabus And HighTide to Present Ghost Stories Halloween Tour

The show will tour 6th October - 8th November 2025, including dates at Bristol Old Vic, MAC Birmingham, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, BAC London, and the East of England.
Pentabus and HighTide will present Even More... Ghost Stories by Candelight. Directed by BAFTA-winning Pentabus Artistic Director Elle While and dramaturged by outgoing HighTide Artistic Director Clare Slater, who will shortly become head of Play Development at The National Theatre.
Clare Slater said today, "My last season at HighTide is a true celebration of what makes the company, our writers and our region so vital. New writing is the lifeblood of theatre and I'm proud of the part HighTide plays in championing it. Our new mission of developing playwriting talent in the East is working - evidenced by the many, many brilliant writers we've commissioned over the last three years including this season's Rosa Torr, - a Norwich-based writer who came up through our Writers' Group and whose ghost story will shortly be touring across the UK."
Ghosts don't always stay in the past. The sell-out success returns with four brand new spooky stories from award-winning writers. In an ambitious co-production between HighTide and Pentabus, this year's Ghost Stories by Candlelight will draw you into the secretive corners of the East and West of England. Join us by the candles. Just don't let the light go out.
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmonds
6 October
Box office: 01284 769505 / www.theatreroyal.org
Eastern Angles Theatre, Ipswich
7 October
Box office: 01473 211498 / www.easternangles.co.uk
Harlow Playhouse, Harlow
8 October
Box office: 01279 431945 / www.harlowplayhouse.co.uk
Clifftown Theatre, Southend-on-Sea
9 October
Box office: 01702 328335 / www.clifftowntheatre.co.uk
Wells Maltings, Wells-next-the-Sea
10 October
Box office: 01328 710885 / www.www.wellsmaltings.org.uk
Key Theatre, Peterborough
11 October
Box office: 01733 852992 / www.keytheatre-peterborough.com
The Corn Hall, Diss
13 October
Box office: 01379 652241 / www.www.thecornhall.co.uk
St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth
14 October
Box office: 01493 331484 / www.stgeorgestheatre.com
The Seagull, Lowestoft
15 October
Box office: 0333 666 3366 / www.theseagull.co.uk
The Cut, Halesworth
16 October
Box office: 0300 303 3211 / www.thecut.org.uk
Dragon Hall, Norwich
17 October
Box office: 01603 877177 / www.nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/visit-us/dragon-hall
Bristol Old Vic, Bristol
21 - 25 October
Box office: 0117 987 7877 / www.bristololdvic.org.uk
Ludlow Assembly Rooms
28 October
Box office: 01584 873229 / www.ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk
Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham
29 October
Box office: 0121 446 3232 / www.macbirmingham.co.uk
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescott
30 - 31 October
Box office: 0151 433 7156 / www.shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk
Battersea Arts Centre, London
4 - 8 November
Box office: 020 7223 2223 / www.bac.org.uk
