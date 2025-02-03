Paul Hendy's THE LAST LAUGH Comes To Theatre Royal Brighton Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Royal Brighton will welcome the UK tour of THE LAST LAUGH next week from Tue 11 Feb – Sat 15 Feb 2025.

From producers Jamie Wilson Productions and Emily Wood for Evolution Productions, this brand-new play re-imagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse.

Written and directed by award-winning Paul Hendy, THE LAST LAUGH comes to Brighton direct from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It will play Theatre Royal Brighton for one week only before transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre for a West End run.

This brand-new play is filled with great gags and touching stories, and stars Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse who all reprise their roles following the Edinburgh run.

Bob Golding starred as Eric Morecambe in the West End hit Morecambe at the Duchess Theatre for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, with the show winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. He has also appeared in the West End production of the musicals Only The Lonely and Elvis The Musical.

Damian Williams played Tommy Cooper in the tour of Being Tommy Cooper. His many other theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in the national tour of the musical Hairspray as well as the national tour of The Ladykillers and the plays Bouncers and Educating Rita. For the past 17 years he has been the resident Dame in the pantomimes at the Sheffield Lyceum and was awarded Best Pantomime Dame at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Simon Cartwright has been an actor and impressionist since the 1980s, appearing at The Comedy Store many times. He has appeared in the award-winning Channel 4 hit Toast of London and the films Mother’s Day and Closure. He has recently toured the UK in the stage play Howerd’s End in which he portrays the legendary comedian Frankie Howerd.

Don’t miss THE LAST LAUGH at Theatre Royal Brighton. Tickets are available for purchase at ATGtickets.com/Brighton.

