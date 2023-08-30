Paul Foot Adds Extra Dates For DISSOLVE

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

Aug. 30, 2023

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Plosive Live has announced that award-winning and trail-blazing comedian, Paul Foot, has added an extra 39 dates to his UK tour of Dissolve, his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever.

Tickets for the Spring leg of the tour are on sale Friday 1st September and are available via paulfoot.tv, seetickets.com and plosive.co.uk.

Dissolve will kick off at Arts Depot in Finchley on September 28th, 2023, with dates across the UK before now concluding on 17th May 2024 at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

In his new show, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy. You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself. With Dissolve – which just co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award – Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience, and has affected people in a way he never has previously. If you've seen Paul before, this incredible show is something completely different, that will confound and surpass your expectations.

In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he'd been a plumber.

Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?

Paul said: “It's been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I'm used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows (and I'm still getting that!) but now I'm also hearing from people about how much it's affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug. It's truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry (sometimes), and perhaps think about the world a little differently. And I am so, so excited to bring the show to even more people with these extra dates.”

Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. As well as becoming a favourite on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Paul has performed more than a dozen solo stand-up shows and built up a huge cult following of savvy comedy-goers, dubbed 'The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs'. He won Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, has twice been nominated for the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award and was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe. Dissolve is co-written and directed by Paul's long-time collaborator and accomplice, comedy writer Aaron Kilkenny-Fletcher.

Tour Dates

September
28.09.23          LONDON, Finchley Arts Depot                               
30.09.23          READING, South Street

October 
05.10.23          NEWCASTLE, The Stand
06.10.23          ABERDEEN, The Lemon Tree
07.10.23          EDINBURGH, Monkey Barrel
08.10.23          GLASGOW, The Stand
12.10.23          SHEFFIELD, Leadmill
13.10.23          BIRMINGHAM, Glee
14.10.23          STAFFORD, The Gatehouse
15.10.23          LEICESTER, Firebug
19.10.23          FOLKESTONE, Quarterhouse
20.10.23          GUILDFORD, G Live
21.10.23          SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio, Palace Theatre
26.10.23          SALFORD, The Lowry
27.10.23          BRADFORD, Alhambra
28.10.23          POCKLINGTON, Arts Centre

November 
01.11.23          EXETER, Phoenix
02.11.23          TAUNTON, Brewhouse
03.11.23          BRISTOL, Hen & Chicken
10.11.23          CRAWLEY, The Hawth
16.11.23          MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm
17.11.23          BRIDPORT, Arts Centre
21.11.23          BARNARD CASTLE, The Witham
22.11.23          ALNWICK, Playhouse
23.11.23          KENDAL, Brewery Arts Centre
24.11.23          LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre

Extra Dates 2024

March

02.03.24          BELFAST, Limelight 2

09.03.24          ISLE OF WIGHT, Quay Arts

15.03.24          GREAT TORRINGTON, The Plough Arts Centre

16.03.24          FALMOUTH, The Poly

17.03.24          St AUSTELL, Arts Centre

20.03.24          BIRMINGHAM, Glee

21.03.24          LANCASTER, The Dukes

22.03.24          LIVERPOOL, Royal Court Studio

23.03.24          BATH, Rondo

24.03.24          BRISTOL, The Comedy Box

27.03.24          FARNHAM, Maltings

28.03.24          TURNBRIDGE WELLS, Trinity Theatre

APRIL

04.04.24          POOLE, Lighthouse

05.04.24          CORSHAM, Pound Arts

06.04.24          STREET, Strode Theatre

07.04.24          CARDIFF, Glee

10.04.24          LEEDS, Wardrobe

11.04.24          YORK, The Crescent

12.04.24          KNARESBOROUGH, Frazer Theatre

13.04.24          HALIFAX, Square Chapel

14.04.24          SALE, Waterside Arts

17.04.24          CANTERBURY, Gulbenkian

19.04.24          MILTON KEYNES, The Stables

20.04.24          COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts Centre

21.04.24          DEAL, Astor Theatre

24.04.25          NOTTINGHAM, Metronome

25.04.24          LINCOLN, Arts Centre

26.04.24          HULL, Truck Theatre

27.04.24          STOCKTON, ARC

MAY

01.05.24          BRIGHTON, Komedia

02.05.24          SOUTHAMPTON, Attic

03.05.23          SALISBURY, Arts Centre

04.05.24          IVYBRIDGE, The Watermark

09.05.24          OXFORD, Old Fire Station

10.05.24          CAMBRIDGE, Junction

11.05.24          NORWICH, Playhouse

15.05.24          WOLVERHAMPTON, Newhampton Arts Centre

16.05.24          COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre

17.05.24          LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre



