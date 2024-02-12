Paul Bogaev Brings NO SURRENDER to Upstairs at The Gatehouse This Weekend

After a sold out critically acclaimed premiere last month, Paul Bogaev is returning to Upstairs at the Gatehouse with another chance to experience NO SURRENDER.

Featuring classics songs like THUNDER ROAD and NO SURRENDER, Paul Bogaev inhabits the rich, complex characters at the heart of these quintessentially American narratives, bringing them to life through an evocative performance.

He said: “I have always thought of Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits as two great poets of the common man and their work has great appeal to me as an actor, singer and musician.”

Paul is currently Musical Director of the highly-acclaimed revival of Sondheim's Pacific Overtures at the Menier. He previously conducted Trevor Nunn's magnificent production of Fiddler on the Roof also at the Menier and at the Playhouse in the West End.

His film credits include the Oscar-winning Chicago, Dreamgirls, Across the Universe, Nine, Mulan, & The Lion King.

Among his many Broadway credits are Aida, Tarzan, Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love,

Les Miserables, Chess and Starlight Express.

When Paul was a student at Julliard School of Music, he also acted professionally in the lead role of Claude in Hair, Jesus in Godspell, and a featured role in Arthur Miller(!!!)'s only musical, Up from Paradise. Much later, he arranged a contemporary version of Oliver! and played the role of Fagin as a burned-out drug-dealer a la Joe Cocker. He recently appeared as Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.