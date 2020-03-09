Journalist and The High Low podcaster, Pandora Sykes will tour the UK this July, to celebrate the publication of brand new book, How Do We Know We're Doing It Right? The tour will take in an initial four dates in London, Leeds, Edinburgh and Bristol, beginning on 14th July at the Southbank Centre and concluding on 30th July at St George's Hall, Bristol. Tickets go on sale 12th March at 10am, via www.fane.co.uk/pandora.

How Do We Know We're Doing It Right? is a wide-ranging, thoughtful and witty book that navigates the contemporary chaos. Modern life is full of choices. We're told that happiness lies within and we can be whoever we want to be. But with endless possibility comes a feeling of restlessness. What does the right life even look like? And why do so many women feel like they're getting it wrong?

Join Pandora live on stage with a special guest as they explore the anxieties and myths that consume our everyday lives and the tools that we use to muddle through. From that Zara dress to millennial burnout, the explosion of wellness to the rise of cancel culture, Pandora will interrogate the stories we've been sold, and the ones we tell ourselves.

Don't miss out on an evening that will spark a thousand conversations, whilst encouraging you to find your own path to contentment.

Pandora Sykes is a journalist and speaker. A former editor and columnist for The Sunday Times Style and a Contributing Editor at Elle, she has written for publications including The Telegraph, The Observer, GQ, Red, Marie Claire, Vogue and ES Magazine. She is the co-host of the weekly pop-culture and current affairs podcast, The High Low, which has over 1 million monthly listeners. This is her first book.

Tickets for Pandora Sykes: How Do We Know We're Doing It Right? go on sale on 12th March at 10am, via www.fane.co.uk/pandora.

Tour Dates

14/07/20 LONDON, Southbank Centre www.southbankcentre.co.uk

22/07/20 LEEDS, Town Hall www.leedstownhall.co.uk

24/07/20 EDINBURGH, Assembly Rooms www.assemblyroomsedinburgh.co.uk

30/07/20 BRISTOL, St George's Hall www.stgeorgesbristol.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You