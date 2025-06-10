PLIED AND PREJUDICE Extends at The Vaults

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sellout run at The Vaults since opening on 13th March 2025, Glass Half Full and Woodward Productions have announced a two month extension for Plied and Prejudice their critically acclaimed irreverent adaption of Jane Austen's classic novel. Plied and Prejudice will continue at The Vaults until 8th August with tickets on sale now.

A fun night out full of madness and mayhem Plied and Prejudice is a side-splitting parody of Jane Austen's classic novel, brought to you by a hilariously inappropriate cast of actors and musicians.

Telling the tale of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy as you've never seen it before Plied and Prejudice invites you to Pemberley for Mr Darcy's booziest ball. Equal parts performance and party, this immersive show delivers lots of audience participation complete with dance lessons, inappropriate proposals, free flowing drinks brought to you by the servants, that wet shirt scene and cameos from Keira Knightly (not the real one!).

With five actors scrambling to play twenty characters in this chaotic retelling, all notions of respectable theatre (and Regency etiquette) get thrown out the door! Direct from a sellout run in Australia, this is Pride and Prejudice as the BBC would never abide.

Whether you're an Austen die-hard, or you'd rather be watching Die Hard, you're sure to love it—most ardently! Bring your eligible bachelors, your unmarried daughters, and the lover you'll settle for if your cousin won't have you, for an unhinged night of love, lust, and libations.

Produced by Australian outfit Woodward Productions (The Woman In Black, Jersey Boys, A Very Naughty Christmas) and exec produced by London's Glass Half Full Productions (The Lehman Trilogy, Ocean at the End of the Lane, 9 to 5: The Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical), Plied and Prejudice has been written by Matthew Semple, from the originating producer Alex Woodward and directed by Dash Kruck, having sold over 40,000 tickets in Australia. The stunning immersive set is designed by legendary theatre designer Penny Challen who has made sets for ROH, RSC, ENO and National Theatre, amongst many others.

