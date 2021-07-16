PIPPIN Extended at Charing Cross Theatre

The immersive smash-hit new London production of 'Pippin', Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece, directed by Steven Dexter, is extending its season at Charing Cross Theatre to September 5.



'Pippin' was previously booking to 14 August.



Stephen Schwartz said today: "It brings me great joy to see how UK audiences and critics have embraced 'Pippin' anew, and that more people will have the opportunity to experience this fresh and inventive new production. I'm delighted that we will have more 'Magic to Do' during this 'summer of love' at Charing Cross Theatre."



Producers have today released footage from the production - watch below!





With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, 'Pippin' is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 'Pippin' continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.



Set in the 'Summer of Love' of 1967, we follow Pippin, a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning in a joyful and life affirming revival.



The cast features:



Ryan Anderson (as Pippin), Ian Carlyle (Leading Player), Alex James-Hatton (Lewis), Daniel Krikler (Charles), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Fastrada), Natalie McQueen (Catherine), Genevieve Nicole (Berthe), Jaydon Vijn (Theo).



Creative team:



Director Steven Dexter

Choreographer Nick Winston

Musical Superviser Michael Bradley

Designer David Shields

Musical Director Chris Ma

Lighting Designer Aaron J. Dootson

Sound Designer Keegan Curran

Casting Anne Vosser

INFORMATION:

Produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, Edward Johnson and Steven M. Levy

Adam Blanshay Productions,

Edward Johnson, and Steven M. Levy

present

'Pippin'



Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Roger O. Hirson



Directed by Steven Dexter



Charing Cross Theatre

The Arches

Villiers Street

London WC2N 6NL

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650



Booking to Sunday 5 September



Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 3.00pm



Prices: £25.00 - £39.50

Premium seats £49.50 (includes a

programme and a glass of bubbly)



A booking fee applies to phone and internet

orders; no booking fee to personal callers

The box office is open from 2 hours

before curtain time on performance days for personal callers



www.pippinonstage.com