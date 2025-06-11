PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY Returns to Birmingham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rambert’s critically acclaimed production Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is returning to Birmingham for the final time this week, bringing the Shelby family’s story back to the city where it all began.

Members of the cast and creative team, including Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Rambert’s Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, arrived in Digbeth today (Tuesday 10 June) and headed straight to the iconic Thomas Shelby Mural to mark the dance shows’ return.

The return also highlights Steven Knight’s contribution to Birmingham’s growing presence as a creative hub, with Peaky Blinders, This Town, Digbeth Loc and the collaboration with Rambert and Birmingham Hippodrome all taking root in the city.

Benoit Swan Pouffer said: “I’m delighted to be bringing Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby back to Birmingham Hippodrome – the venue where we first premiered the show in 2022.

“Collaborating with Steven Knight has allowed the world of TV and film to meet the world of dance and theatre, and I’m proud of what we have created together. The work has welcomed a whole new breadth of audiences to dance, and it’s a joy to be back in the home of Peaky Blinders.”

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby plays at Birmingham Hippodrome for the third and final time from Wed 11 June – Sat 14 June 2025.

Since its premiere, the production has captivated over 200,000 audience members in the UK and internationally, with many who were new to both theatre and dance, proving the production’s wide cultural reach.

Opening in the trenches of Flanders, a personal story unfolds in post-war industrial Birmingham as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by a mysterious newcomer, Grace.

Written and adapted for the stage by Steven Knight, with choreography and direction from Benoit Swan Pouffer, this captivating show matches dazzling, athletic dance and stunning dramatisation from the full Rambert company with a live band, specially commissioned music by Roman GianArthur and iconic Peaky tracks from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

