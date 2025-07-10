PEAKY BLINDERS Comes To Sadler's Wells For Final UK Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a successful 2024 season which saw Rambert bring Death Trap, Analogue, and Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby to a total of 19 theatres around the country and internationally, Rambert takes residence in London for the 2025 Spring Summer season.

The company will bring a London run of its exhilarating and intoxicating Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, co-created by the TV series writer Steven Knight with Benoit Swan Pouffer to Sadler’s Wells Theatre for the first time, from Tuesday 5th August to Saturday 16th August. Tickets are available now.

After taking the world by storm during its recent UK and European tour, the newly announced London performances also mark the last time the show can be seen in the UK.

Written for the stage by the series’ creator Steven Knight, and choreographed and directed by Rambert’s Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, the thrilling stage adaptation captures the Peaky story, with stunning performances from Rambert’s dancers and an iconic soundtrack from a live on-stage band.

Having included exclusive plot and characters never seen on screen, Steven Knight opens the story in the trenches of The Somme in 1916 to tell a personal story of post-war industrial Birmingham, where the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by mysterious newcomer, Grace.

While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, hearts are broken and revenge is sought, in a script that is spoken by the late Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesus in the TV series.

The band of live musicians are led by Musical Director Yaron Engler with a specially commissioned score by Roman GianArthur, that includes iconic Peaky tracks from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.



The creative team for the creation of the stage production include set design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Natasha Chivers and costume design by Richard Gellar, with Dramaturgy and Narration Direction by Kaite O’Reilly.



Acting director Kim Pearce, illusions director Filipe J. Carvalho, fight director Adrian Derrick-Palmer, props supervisor Lily Mollgaard, and intimacy director Yarit Dor, with sound design by Moshik Kop, were part of the creative team involved in the creation of the stage production.



Executive Producers for the stage adaptation are Helen Shute, Alex Darbyshire, Simon Sinek and Robin Saunders.

Benoit Swan Pouffer, Artistic Director of Rambert said, “We can't wait to share these bold and brilliant programmes with our London audience and continue to push the boundaries of what people expect. It's a privilege to be showcasing these works at the Southbank Centre and at Sadler’s Wells within weeks of each other, platforming daring, diverse and relevant stories on London’s most exciting stages.”