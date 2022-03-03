PEACEOPHOBIA Returns With New Dates For 2022

Today it has been announced that following a sell out premiere in Bradford and Manchester in 2021, Peaceophobia will perform at Norfolk & Norwich Festival 18 - 21 May and Brighton Festival 25 - 29 May. Conceived in Bradford and co-directed by young women from Common Wealth's Speakers Corner Collective, co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed and Bradford Modified Club, Peaceophobia challenges the political, social and cultural narratives surrounding young Muslim men.

Peaceophobia is an unapologetic response to rising Islamophobia around the world. Part car-meet part-theatre, the show explores how you find peace in a world that tells you who you are. Growing up in the shadow of the Bradford Riots, 9/11 and police harassment, cars and faith are a sanctuary, an escape, an expression for three Muslim Pakistani men. Ali, Sohail and Casper are taking control of the narratives around their religion, their city, and their cars. Staged in a carpark with a Supra, a Golf and a classic Nova, Peaceophobia brings together cars and theatre with cinematic lighting and an original electronic sound score.

Conceived in Bradford and co-directed by young women from Speakers Corner Collective and award-winning theatre company Common Wealth, co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed and Bradford Modified Club, in co-production with Fuel.