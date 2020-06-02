Opera Holland Park Announces 2021 Season

Opera Holland Park's 2021 season with resident orchestra City of London Sinfonia will open on 1 June with new productions of Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, Janácek's The Cunning Little Vixen and Mascagni's L'amico Fritz, and a revival of the company's celebrated 2018 staging of Verdi's La traviata. On what would have been the opening night of the 2020 season OHP is pleased to look to the future.



OHP is monitoring the COVID-19 situation carefully and will take any measures necessary and possible next summer to ensure the safety of audiences, performers and staff. The company still hopes to mount the 2020 productions at a later date, as the pandemic and artist schedules allow.



OHP is extremely grateful to its patrons, who have stepped up with generosity of both spirit and purse, following the postponement of the 2020 season. Of those individuals who had bought tickets before performances were cancelled, over 40% made either a full or part donation of the ticket value, the majority with the benefit of Gift Aid, and many also made an extra donation. Another 6% left funds with OHP as a credit for use at a future date. A number of other individuals and institutions have made generous donations to help in the current situation. This largesse has helped OHP to meet some of the cost of paying a percentage of fees to all those contracted for the 2020 season.



Inspire, OHP's International Opera Award-winning education and outreach project, is continuing to work throughout the current health crisis with local partners including Age UK, using digital technology to reach isolated communities. There have been musical afternoons and tea parties for older audiences, and workshops for local schoolchildren. The annual Open Day went ahead on Saturday 23 May, albeit virtually, with interactive online workshops, music and activities for all the family.



OHP is tonight giving a free one-off screening for all of the acclaimed 2019 production of Un ballo in maschera, originally filmed as part of Inspire to reach members of the community unable to attend the theatre in person. Watch from 7:30pm via OHP's website or YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/operahollandpark.

