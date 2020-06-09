Open Door Releases Statement Addressing Students Experiences With Racism

Open Door has released the following statement:

We, like many, have read with great concern the recent statements from former and in some cases current drama school students, about their extensive experiences of racism.

Racism, alongside other forms of discrimination, in drama schools is something that has long been an underlying problem that Open Door and other initiatives have been trying to tackle. We hear, agree and join the current call for urgent and immediate change within the sector.

We set up Open Door three years ago to change the landscape of drama schools to be as accessible and representative as possible and have been at the forefront of pushing for much needed reform within the schools. Assurances of change that have been made to us have continuously not been met, and unfortunately change is simply not happening fast enough. While we still passionately believe in the training that drama schools can provide, we have begun to lose faith in the institutions promises to implement radical safeguarding against racism and all forms of discrimination.

It is important to acknowledge that there are voices within the staff bodies and leadership teams at some of the institutions that have been pushing for the required change, and it is essential that those voices are listened to and supported.

We will do whatever we can to hold the schools to account, and will work with them to take the urgent action required to effect real change and tackle discrimination of any form. We will be issuing a further statement in due course detailing our renewed plans to support reform of the sector.

