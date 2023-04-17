Olivier Award-Winning HEY DUGGEE SHOW Delights Fans On Debut Tour

Fans of the smash hit CBeebies series HEY DUGGEE are delighting in the Olivier Award-winning 'joyous' all-new interactive stage show now touring Ireland and the UK.

Duggee, the Squirrels and some of their friends star in the musical play Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show - named BEST FAMILY SHOW at the 2023 Olivier Awards - which is packed with non-stop fun, laughs, music, singing and dancing!

This is the first-ever stage adaptation of the hugely popular CBeebies series, which brings Duggee and friends to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling, with families able to see their TV heroes live in theatres across the UK until August 2023 and it's coming to the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Thursday to Sunday June 15 to 18.

Tickets are available now at Click Here and direct from the 3Olympia Theatre. Tickets priced from €21.50 including booking fee & €1.50 restoration levy are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety - Royal And Derngate, Romeo And Duet - ITV) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz - Hope Mill Theatre, artistic director Actors Touring Company). Matthew also directs the production and Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger.

Matthew said: "My daughter was born in 2014, the same year Hey Duggee started, so we've really grown up with the TV series, and it's been an absolute treat to create this new stage show.

"Without any spoilers, the Squirrels have never been to a show before, and they set out to learn about all the things that go into making a show and earn the relevant badges, with some of our favourite Hey Duggee characters helping them along the way.

"And the children and families in the audience are very much part of the Squirrel gang with some important jobs to do!"

Vikki added: "Hey Duggee is such a special TV series in the realm of co-viewing, where adults are watching it with their children, not just putting it on to entertain them while they're doing something else. And it is brilliant to see families come together in theatres on the tour to experience that same magic live on stage - and in many cases it's the children's first theatre experience."

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC Studios and Studio AKA creation has won seven BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children's show on BBC iPlayer in 2022 for the third year in a row and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Fri 7 - Sat 8 Apr

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 10 - Wed 12 Apr

Birmingham, Town Hall

Fri 14 - Sat 15 Apr

Leicester, Curve

Thu 20 - Sat 22 Apr

Bath, The Forum

Mon 1 - Sat 6 May

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Sat 13 - Sun 14 May

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 18 - Sun 21 May

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Thu 25 - Sat 27 May

Glasgow, King's Theatre

Wed 31 May - Sun 4 Jun

Kingston Upon Thames, Rose Theatre

Thu 15 - Sun 18 Jun

Thu 22 - Sun 25 Jun

Thu 29 Jun - Sun 2 Jul

Wed 5 - Thu 6 Jul

Sat 8 - Sun 9 Jul

Thu 13 - Sun 16 Jul

Wed 19 - Sat 22 Jul

Wed 26 - Thu 27 Jul

Sat 29 - Sun 30 Jul

Thu 3 - Sun 6 Aug

Thu 17 - Sun 20 Aug

Thu 24 - Sun 27 Aug

Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

York, Theatre Royal

Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

Inverness, Eden Court

Truro, Hall for Cornwall

Leeds, Grand Theatre

Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

Blackpool, Opera House

Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

Chester, Storyhouse

Swansea, Grand Theatre

Thu 31 Aug - Sat 2 Sep

Salford, Lowry