Olivier Award-Winning HEY DUGGEE SHOW Delights Fans On Debut Tour
Fans of the smash hit CBeebies series HEY DUGGEE are delighting in the Olivier Award-winning 'joyous' all-new interactive stage show now touring Ireland and the UK.
Duggee, the Squirrels and some of their friends star in the musical play Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show - named BEST FAMILY SHOW at the 2023 Olivier Awards - which is packed with non-stop fun, laughs, music, singing and dancing!
This is the first-ever stage adaptation of the hugely popular CBeebies series, which brings Duggee and friends to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling, with families able to see their TV heroes live in theatres across the UK until August 2023 and it's coming to the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Thursday to Sunday June 15 to 18.
Tickets are available now at Click Here and direct from the 3Olympia Theatre. Tickets priced from €21.50 including booking fee & €1.50 restoration levy are on sale now from Ticketmaster.
Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety - Royal And Derngate, Romeo And Duet - ITV) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz - Hope Mill Theatre, artistic director Actors Touring Company). Matthew also directs the production and Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger.
Matthew said: "My daughter was born in 2014, the same year Hey Duggee started, so we've really grown up with the TV series, and it's been an absolute treat to create this new stage show.
"Without any spoilers, the Squirrels have never been to a show before, and they set out to learn about all the things that go into making a show and earn the relevant badges, with some of our favourite Hey Duggee characters helping them along the way.
"And the children and families in the audience are very much part of the Squirrel gang with some important jobs to do!"
Vikki added: "Hey Duggee is such a special TV series in the realm of co-viewing, where adults are watching it with their children, not just putting it on to entertain them while they're doing something else. And it is brilliant to see families come together in theatres on the tour to experience that same magic live on stage - and in many cases it's the children's first theatre experience."
Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC Studios and Studio AKA creation has won seven BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.
Hey Duggee was the most streamed children's show on BBC iPlayer in 2022 for the third year in a row and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.
HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.
HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Fri 7 - Sat 8 Apr
Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
Mon 10 - Wed 12 Apr
Birmingham, Town Hall
Fri 14 - Sat 15 Apr
Leicester, Curve
Thu 20 - Sat 22 Apr
Bath, The Forum
Mon 1 - Sat 6 May
Nottingham, Theatre Royal
Sat 13 - Sun 14 May
Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Thu 18 - Sun 21 May
Newcastle, Theatre Royal
Thu 25 - Sat 27 May
Glasgow, King's Theatre
Wed 31 May - Sun 4 Jun
Kingston Upon Thames, Rose Theatre
Thu 15 - Sun 18 Jun
Thu 22 - Sun 25 Jun
Thu 29 Jun - Sun 2 Jul
Wed 5 - Thu 6 Jul
Sat 8 - Sun 9 Jul
Thu 13 - Sun 16 Jul
Wed 19 - Sat 22 Jul
Wed 26 - Thu 27 Jul
Sat 29 - Sun 30 Jul
Thu 3 - Sun 6 Aug
Thu 17 - Sun 20 Aug
Thu 24 - Sun 27 Aug
Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
Bromley, Churchill Theatre
York, Theatre Royal
Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
Inverness, Eden Court
Truro, Hall for Cornwall
Leeds, Grand Theatre
Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
Blackpool, Opera House
Coventry, Belgrade Theatre
Chester, Storyhouse
Swansea, Grand Theatre
Thu 31 Aug - Sat 2 Sep
Salford, Lowry