Ockham's Razor Perform Stunning Outdoor Show As Part Of Summer Of Circus Family Fun Day

Worthing Theatres launch their Summer of Circus season with an exciting, activity-filled, free family fun day, alongside two outdoor performances of Belly of the Whale, performed by world renowned circus company Ockham's Razor.



Everyone is invited to come along to the family fun day at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 8 June between 10am - 4pm, with free performances by Ockham's Razor at 11am and 3pm.



Belly of the Whale sees the performers, like surfers on a wild sea, ride a giant semi-circular see-saw made of wood and steel which creaks and groans as it transforms from a catapult, to a gently rocking cradle, a tunnel, and a slide - creating an ever changing landscape. The company's first ever production, specifically built to be performed outdoors, is choreographed on and around a multifaceted set and features Ockham's Razor's signature blend of circus skills, humour and breath-taking moments of risk.



Workshops with the company are also available, priced at £5 with limited spaces, they offer participants a unique chance to step up onto the stage and to have a go on the giant seesaw set.



As well as Ockham's Razor's fantastic outdoor performances, there will be a host of exciting and interactive activities throughout the day to celebrate the launch of this year's Summer of Circus. Held in the Pavilion Café Bar with magnificent views overlooking the sea, this is a great opportunity to try something different with a variety of fun interactive stands, alongside face painting, a DJ and a free Summer of Circus photo booth so you can take a snap home with you.



Poi Passion will be demonstrating and teaching a variety of circus skills throughout the day, including juggling, hula-hooping, diabolo, stilt walking, plate spinning and slacklining, where everyone is encouraged to take part and learn new skills!



Ockham's Razor are an internationally recognised aerial theatre company who combine circus and visual theatre to make work that is arresting and entertaining. They specialise in creating physical theatre on original pieces of aerial equipment and create stories from the vulnerability, trust and reliance that exist between people in the air. The Company, formed in 2004, have performed in theatres and festivals throughout the UK, Europe, U.S.A. and Australia and have established a reputation for innovative, arresting, accessible performances.



Free tickets for Belly of the Whale and the Family Fun Day are available to book from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









