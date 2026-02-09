OMD to Perform at Bradford Live on Their 'Summer of Hits' Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) will bring their Summer of Hits Tour to Bradford Live on Wednesday 8 July 2026.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), the synth-pop duo from Wirral, England, pioneered their genre combining massive chart success with experimentation on albums such as "Organisation"(1980) “Architecture and Morality” (1981) and “Dazzle Ships” (1983). Hits such as “Enola Gay”, “Maid of Orleans” and ‘Souvenir' propelled them into the stratosphere and helped shape the musical landscape of the eighties.

In 1986 OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the hit, "If You Leave" from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack.

Following the celebration of their 40th anniversary, OMD returned in 2023 with their first new studio album since 2017's highly praised The Punishment Of Luxury, a record entitled Bauhaus Staircase. The record is regarded as OMD's most explicitly political record and the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba - born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown when, as Andy McCluskey admits: "I rediscovered the creative power of total boredom."

It shows the band to be one of the few of their generation still able to create music that inspires and was received to critical and fan acclaim.

In January 2024 they hit the road to play their largest and most successful UK tour to date, culminating in their biggest ever London show at the O2 arena. US touring followed with spectacular performances at LA's Dark Wave and Cruel World festivals, and sold-out consecutive nights at the Greek Theatre

Over the past four decades — give or take a decade break —the band have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain's best-loved pop groups.

OMD's set is full of energy and loaded with their hits, so bring your dancing shoes!

Priority live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Wednesday 11 February. Become a priority live member. General sale tickets will be available from 10am Friday 13 February.