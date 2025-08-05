Northern Ballet Will Tour LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Ballet's enchanting ballets for children return with Little Red Riding Hood, a playful retelling of the much-loved fairy tale where fun, friendship, and the importance of kindness take centre stage.

Little Red Riding Hood is a kind little girl who loves her family. On the way to visit her grandmother, she meets a very hungry wolf in the woods — but is he really as ‘big and bad' as the stories say?

As a central part of their mission to create world class ballet for all, Northern Ballet's productions for children are specially designed for young audiences. With an estimated running time of 40 minutes, these family-friendly ballets offer the perfect opportunity to introduce little ones to the joys of live dance, music, and theatre.

Little Red Riding Hood will open at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds in October 2025, followed by performances at the Linbury Theatre at the Royal Opera House in London. The tour will continue in spring 2026, travelling to venues in Newcastle, Hull, Bradford, Oxford, Doncaster, Durham, Harrogate, and Huddersfield.

All venues will offer Relaxed Performances, which aim to make the theatre experience more comfortable for anyone who may find a traditional theatre setting challenging, including those with sensory sensitivities, communication difficulties, or learning disabilities. Select venues will also offer Audio Described Performances for blind or visually impaired audience members, narrated by former Premier Dancer Pippa Moore MBE.

Originally created in 2019 and choreographed by Mariana Rodrigues, Little Red Riding Hood is part of Northern Ballet's repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have toured across UK theatres, schools, and community centres for over a decade. Previous children's ballet productions include Ugly Duckling, Tortoise & the Hare, and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, many of which have been shown in cinemas across the UK and adapted into BAFTA winning television programmes for CBeebies.

Tour Schedule:

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds

Sat 11 October & Tue 28 October – Sat 1 November 2025 (AD) (RP)

northernballet.com/theatre

Linbury Theatre (Royal Opera House), London

Thu 23 – Sat 25 October 2025 (AD) (RP)

rbo.org.uk

Northern Stage, Newcastle

Sat 7 February 2026 (RP)

northernstage.co.uk

Hull New Theatre, Hull

Mon 16 February 2026 (RP)

hulltheatres.co.uk

St George's Hall, Bradford

Mon 30 March 2026 (RP)

bradford-theatres.co.uk

Oxford Playhouse, Oxford

Tue 7 & Wed 8 April 2026 (RP)

oxfordplayhouse.com

CAST, Doncaster

Fri 10 April 2026 (RP)

castindoncaster.com

Gala Theatre, Durham

Sat 11 April 2026 (RP)

galadurham.co.uk

Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

Wed 6 May 2026 (RP)

harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Tue 26 May 2026 (AD) (RP)