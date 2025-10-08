Northern Ballet Brings LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD to The Linbury Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Ballet's enchanting ballets for children return to the Linbury Theatre this October with Little Red Riding Hood, a playful retelling of the much-loved fairy tale where fun, friendship, and the importance of kindness take centre stage.

Little Red Riding Hood is a kind little girl who loves her family. On the way to visit her grandmother, she meets a very hungry wolf in the woods — but is he really as ‘big and bad' as the stories say?

As a central part of their mission to create world class ballet for all, Northern Ballet's productions for children are specially designed for young audiences. With an estimated running time of 40 minutes, these family-friendly ballets offer the perfect opportunity to introduce little ones to the joys of live dance, music, and theatre.

Originally created in 2019 and choreographed by former company dancer Mariana Rodrigues, Little Red Riding Hood is part of Northern Ballet's repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have toured across UK theatres, schools, and community centres for over a decade. Previous children's ballet productions include Ugly Duckling, Tortoise & the Hare, and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, many of which have been shown in cinemas across the UK and adapted into BAFTA winning television programmes for CBeebies.

A relaxed performance will be available on 25 October at 4pm, which aims to make the theatre experience more comfortable for anyone who may find a traditional theatre setting challenging. This includes those with sensory sensitivities, communication difficulties, or learning disabilities. This performance will also be audio described. Additional audio described performances will also be available for blind or visually impaired audience members on 25 October at 1pm, with narration by former Premier Dancer Pippa Moore MBE. There is also a touch tour available before the show.