North East theatre company set their sights on a Swamp

Following the glitz and glamour of their most recent production, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, north east based theatre company DarlingtonOS has set their sights on a dark and damp swamp for their next blockbuster musical - SHREK!

Julian Cound, Chairman of DarlingtonOS told us the company is so excited to be able to present this musical having been delayed for two years due to the covid pandemic. He said: "We were to have presented SHREK back in October 2020, but due to the extended closure of theatres worldwide from March 2020 this much anticipated production was put on the back-burner. But now we are finally in rehearsals and it's all systems go for this family favourite blockbuster of a musical to make its way on to the stage."

"Since theatres were able to re-open post-covid back in June 2021, DarlingtonOS has presented a socially distanced concert which involved video footage merged with live performers, a full-scale songs from the shows musical extravaganza and, most recently, Priscilla Queen of the Desert which played to over 5000 people."

"It is clear that local audiences are aching to see live theatre and we are only too happy to offer what audiences want. SHREK The Musical is the perfect opportunity for families to experience live theatre together - kids love the show on one level and, much like pantomime, adults love the show on a completely different level."

"Audiences will experience the DreamWorks animated movie adapted for the stage with all the main characters they love including Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, Lord Farquaad and, of course, the love-struck, fire-breathing dragon as well as a host of fairytale characters including Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, Peter Pan, The Big Bad Wolf, and the Three Blind Mice who all come together to tell the story of acceptance, pointing out that everyone may be different but they all have a story to tell."

A cast of 41 local performers has been announced with Nicholas Fletcher-Holmes playing the title role of Shrek and Ben Connor as his side-kick Donkey. Claire Willmer takes on the role of Princess Fiona and Leighton Taylor-Jones has the knee-numbing task of playing Lord Farquaad. George Hurley plays Pinocchio with Katie Blythe doubling as Sugar Plum Fairy and 'Gingy' - The Gingerbread Man. SHREK would not be complete without a fire breathing dragon, this role is to be played by Rhiannon Walker.

SHREK The Musical runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 26 October to Saturday 5 November. Tickets are available now from www.darlingtonos.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 01325 244659.



Photo: L to R - Katie Blythe, Ben Connor, Leighton Taylor Jones (kneeling), Nicholas Fletcher-Holmes, George Hurley, Rhiannon Walker