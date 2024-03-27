Nish Kumar Adds Additional London Date to UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nish Kumar – host of The Mash Report and Pod Save the UK – has announced a brand-new live tour of the UK and Ireland for 2024 and has added an additional London date. Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe is the latest offering from one of the UK's most thrilling political comedians – London's Alexandra Palace will host the comedian two days in a row with the new show happening November 16th 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today and are available from www.nishkumar.co.uk.

In this election year, with the country in turmoil, there's only one comedian who can kill the mood even further...

Nish Kumar – named as one of The Guardian and The Telegraph's 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century – will be tackling climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who isn't going to vote for a British Indian Prime Minister. It's 80 minutes of sweet, sweet vibe killing, plus support act and interval.

Nish Kumar said: “As the world collapses around us, I look forward to dragging my increasingly decrepit body out on tour and doing the only thing that still makes sense to me – stand up comedy.”

Internationally famed meme Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016. Nish's last tour, Your Power, Your Control, played to sell out audiences up and down the country and was critically acclaimed when it debuted in 2022, it was also released as a special on Sky Comedy in 2023.

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC Two) and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio - he currently hosts the popular Pod Save The UK podcast, and is regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard's Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two). Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comics Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central and Josh Widdicombe in Sky Max's Hold The Front Page.

Nish created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as previously hosting both The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 Extra), which won the Rose d'Or for Radio Comedy when he hosted.