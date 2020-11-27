Nicholas McLean and Jack Reitman Star In Brand New, Musical Short From Gus Gowland

A brand new musical short from Stage Debut award winner Gus Gowland is available to download now.

Subway follows a journey of love and connection in the simplest of places. Set in a Subway train in New York city, at 3am, the story follows Joe, who can't sleep and endlessly journeys through the night, and Jamie, who can't wait to zone out from the world on the A-Train. A relationship blossoms at the dead of night in brief moments of connection as the scene replays night after night.

Subway is written by award winning writer/composer Gus Gowland (Pieces of String), starring Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical at The Black British Theatre Awards 2020) and Jack Reitman (Thrill Me, Best Actor, 2020 Off-West End Award) and is directed by Matt Powell (on hope), with musical direction & arrangements by George Strickland.

Gus comments "After all this year has thrown at us, I wanted to make something heart-warming and hopeful. Subway is my love letter to musical theatre. This queer mini meet-cute musical is an homage to the New York and Broadway that made me fall in love with musicals."

Director & Producer Matt Powell adds "Our MD described it as a Pixar Short of Musical Theatre which I think is a really fitting description. This short audio musical is a feast for the ears and a much needed heartwarming story as 2020 continues to be a rollercoaster."

The mini musical is available to download now for £1.99 from www.mptheatricals.co.uk.

