New Vic Theatre Appoints Vicki Amedume As Associate Director

Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre has appointed Vicki Amedume, Artistic Director of Upswing, as Associate Director to join the theatre-in-the-round's team.

As Associate Director, Vicki will explore artistic opportunities, working alongside New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins, and look after the theatre's artist development programme. In addition, she will support the New Vic's Creative People and Places programme, Appetite, with her expertise; input into the theatre's Education and Borderlines outreach programmes; and develop other projects.

Artistic Director of Upswing, a leading contemporary circus company, Vicki Amedume has previously worked with the New Vic Theatre bringing her unique creativity and circus expertise to much-loved New Vic productions including 2009's The Wicked Lady, Dracula and most recently, Astley's Astounding Adventures - a production created to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the creation of modern circus. Her appointment as Associate Director is a continuation of her collaborative journey with the New Vic so far.

Associate Director, Vicki Amedume, said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at the New Vic as an Associate Director. My own company Upswing has had an evolving collaborative relationship with the theatre since Artistic Director Theresa Heskins first invited us to work together on The Wicked Lady. Each collaboration since has explored new ground in the crossover of circus and theatre. I hope this appointment will support the ambition to keep the circus spirit growing and enriching the brilliant work produced both inside and outside the building."

Artistic Director, Theresa Heskins, added: "Vicki has very much felt like one of the New Vic team for some time now, having worked with us many times over the last decade to make some extraordinary pieces of work including Dracula, Astley's Astounding Adventures and an epic piece for the Olympic Torch relay. To me personally she has been an inspirational and generous collaborator. I am so thrilled that she is now formally joining the team. Her expertise in circus and outdoor arts reflect key preoccupations across our artistic programmes; her commitment to artist development will help us nurture programmes to support both emerging and established artists; her leadership skills will make a huge difference not only to our organisation but also across our sector. The New Vic is entering an exciting new phase."

Vicki Amedume will continue her role as Artistic Director at Upswing alongside her post as Associate Director at the New Vic.

