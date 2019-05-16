New Summer Of Circus Season Swings Into Worthing

Worthing Theatres have announced their latest Summer of Circus season, which includes a host of free outdoor performances by renowned circus companies, a wide range of workshops for all ages and skill levels, and a variety of gripping indoor productions at the Pavilion Theatre from 8 June to 26 August.



The thrilling circus season will be launched in style with a free family fun day on Saturday 8 June, where everyone is invited to enjoy a variety of fun interactive stands, circus demonstrations by Poi Passion, face painting, a DJ and more exciting activities alongside two outdoor performances of Belly of the Whale performed by world renowned circus company Ockham's Razor. The performers, like surfers on a wild sea, ride a giant semi-circular see-saw made of wood and steel which creaks and groans as it constantly transforms - creating an ever changing landscape. The company will also be leading a workshop within the structure so participants can try out moves featured in the show.



Other free outdoor performances on the Pavilion Promenade include the return of all female circus company Mimbre, who will be performing Lifted (20 July); a collection of funny, poetic and surprising moments, which explore, in different ways, what it means when one body is carried by another. Trampoline artists Max Calaf Seve perform their latest show 'Dip' (3 Aug), where three performers embark on an epic quest, giving life to everyday objects with breath-taking twisting tricks combined with funky tunes. Also returning to Summer of Circus is The Giant Balloon Show (24 Aug) by Dizzy O' Dare. The company will take everything you know about balloons and will twist it into a highly entertaining show. They will also be leading a balloon modelling workshop for children on the day.



Inside the Pavilion Theatre will be a selection of full length circus productions by companies performing in Worthing for the first time. Chores (6-7 July) by Hoopla Cirque, is the heart-warming acrobatic comedy that follows the story of two brothers hanging out in their messy bedroom, but when they hear their mum approaching they have to hustle to get their jobs done! Written and performed by circus artist Jess Love, Notorious Strumpet and Dangerous Girl (9 July) is the strikingly truthful tale of one woman's voyage to connect with her convict past, where twisted storytelling and spectacular circus combine in this dark moving comedy for adults. Hikapee Circus bring playful puppetry to the season in their beautiful show Look Up (17 Aug) which follows the story of Robyn, a child puppet who is curious about interacting with the outside world, encouraging others to look up away from their phones to see the life around them.



Throughout the season there will also be a series of aerial taster sessions led by circus artist Carolyn Watt for Adults (24 June) and Children and Young Adults (29 July). Participants of all skill levels and body types are encouraged to learn how to use aerial silks and hoops in a fun and nurturing environment. In addition to this there is also a beginners' flexibility taster session for adults (26 August), to encourage flexibility, strength and body awareness.



Amanda O Reilly, Head of Culture for Adur & Worthing Councils, says

"We wanted to ensure that this year's Summer of Circus was accessible to as many people as possible, so we programmed an eclectic range of free outdoor performances to make sure that everybody can enjoy this exhilarating art form. Our interactive workshops offer participants a chance to learn new skills, and if you've never experienced circus before, make sure you come along to our family fun day to get a taste of what's in store."



Whilst outdoor performances are free, workshops and indoor productions are priced individually from £5 - £12.50. To find out more call the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk/circus.







