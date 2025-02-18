New Production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Curve This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Christmas season, the Curve Theatre in Leicester will present a brand-new Made at Curve production of classic musical, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Running from Saturday 22 November 2025 to Sunday 11 January 2026, this Made at Curve production will be directed by Nikolai Foster, whose recent credits include Lerner and Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY, as well as tours of A CHORUS LINE and KINKY BOOTS. Further casting and creative team members will be announced in due course.

With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC first opened on Broadway in 1959. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the multi-award-winning 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which remains one of the most commercially successful film musicals of all time.

Speaking about the announcement, Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said, “The life and experiences of Maria and the von Trapp family feel as fresh today as they must have done when Rodgers and Hammerstein’s perfect musical first leapt onto the stage 60 years ago. THE SOUND OF MUSIC really is one of the greats and we are beyond excited to produce the show at Curve for Christmas 2025.

“Through music, celebrating creativity and her courageous spirit, Maria inspires the von Trapp family, transforming their home into a place filled with love, adventure and a feeling anything is possible.

“There aren’t many hills around Leicester’s Cultural Quarter, but the streets of our city really will be alive with the sound of music this Christmas, as families and friends come together to share this magical brand new Made at Curve production of this incredible musical.”

The Made at Curve production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be complemented by wraparound learning and engagement activity delivered by Curve’s Creative Programmes team, including a free digital Education Pack and bespoke workshops for school groups, as well as a Theatre Day on Thursday 4 December, where audience members of all ages will be able to learn more about the creation of the production and behind the scenes insights from the show’s team.

A variety of accessible performances are also available across the run, including British Sign Language interpreted (Friday 5 December, 7:15pm), Captioned (Saturday 13 December, 7:15pm and 18 December, 2pm), Dementia Friendly (Tuesday 16 December, 2pm), Audio Described and Touch Tours (Saturday 20 December, 2pm and Tuesday 6 January, 7:15pm) and Relaxed (Thursday 8 January, 2pm).

Maria, a free-spirited novice nun, is sent to look after the rowdy von Trapp children. Defying Captain von Trapp's strict orders, Maria captures the children's hearts using creativity and music to educate, inspire and bring order into their lives. Soon the entire family is under the spell of Maria's unquenchable zest for life and even the Captain’s steely heart begins to soften, as they fall in love. But when Captain von Trapp is commanded to report for duty in the German navy, their Austrian idyl is shattered, as they must flee the Nazis and embark on the most important and dangerous journey of their lives.

This heart-warming tale of family, romance and rebellion features a timeless score including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and of course, its soaring title number, “The Sound of Music.”

Comments