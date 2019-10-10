New Production Of GREASE Will Tour The UK Again In 2020

Following a highly acclaimed UK and Ireland tour in 2019, the first new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE will tour the UK again in 2020, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Dan Partridge (Rum Tum Tugger in the International Tour of Cats, Link in the UK Tour of Hairspray and Pepper in Mamma Mia! in the West End) will reprise the role of Danny Zuko, with further casting to be announced.

The tour will open at Royal & Derngate Northampton from 22 - 30 May, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from 1 - 6 June, New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 8 - 13 June, Wycombe Swan from 22 - 27 June, Liverpool Empire from 29 June - 4 July, Theatre Royal, Nottingham from 6 - 11 July, Palace Theatre Manchester from 20 July - 1 August, The Marlowe, Canterbury from 10 - 16 August, Blackpool Opera House from 31 August - 5 September, Darlington Hippodrome from 7 - 13 September, Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 15 - 19 September, Grand Opera House York from 21 - 26 September, The Sands Centre, Carlisle from 29 September - 3 October, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 6 - 111 October, Rhyl Pavilion from 12 - 17 October, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 26 - 31 October, Sheffield Lyceum from 2 - 8 November and Stoke Regent Theatre from 23 - 28 November. Further venues to be announced.

Producer Colin Ingram said "I am delighted that this new production of GREASE will be returning to tour the UK in May 2020. The production has been thrilling audiences and critics up and down the country with standing ovations every night. This fresh take on one of the most popular musicals of all time has gone down brilliantly with the theatre going public who are loving this version. It brings back the reality and grit from the original 1972 Broadway production, yet the characters and story chime so well with a modern audience. All the songs from the film are there, but it feels like a new GREASE for a new generation."

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall.

This new production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions and Curve.

