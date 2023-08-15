New Musical KIN Sells Out Staged Concert Run in Under A Week

Performances are at London King's Cross from 1-4 November.

Aug. 15, 2023

The new British musical Kin sold out its staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King's Cross from 1-4 November in under a week.

Emil Dale said of today's announcement, “We're in shock! The entire run of Kin sold out in less than a week. It's incredible to see a brand-new British musical, with an original story & score not based on a film or book by brand new writers and no big producers attached, achieve this and to have such support. We hope this inspires all the amazing writers out there that there is interest in new British musical theatre!”.

When a controversial cult leader buys an old ranch in a small town in southern America, tensions with the local townsfolk reach boiling point! As the conflict escalates, the shocking depths of their clash are exposed, with a startling revelation: Noah, the mayor's son, has found himself entangled in the cult's grip.

Inspired by true events that took place in 1980s America and featuring an original 1980s pop-inspired score, the musical written by Emil Dale & Stefan Kelk will be performed in a staged concert form in the King's Cross based converted church in London featuring design by Justin Williams and casting by Claire Cassidy for Debbie O'Brien Casting.

Joseph Peacock, who is currently appearing in the UK tour of Titanic the Musical, will lead the production in the role of Noah. Peacock trained at Dale's Emil Dale Academy and his credits include originating the role of Donny Osmond in the musical The Osmonds, playing the role of Young Gideon on the US tour in Sting's musical The Last Ship and understudying and playing the role of Tink in the West End production of the musical Bat Out of Hell.

The concept album for Kin is available on all streaming platforms including SPOTIFY - APPLE MUSIC - AMAZON MUSIC. More information on the musical can be found at Click Here.




