New Movie AND THEN COME THE NIGHTJARS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A new movie directed by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, can be seen in the cinema at the SJT next month.

The Scarborough theatre will be screening And Then Come The Nightjars in its cinema on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 September following its world premiere at the Chichester International Film Festival on 25 August.

The film is being shown nationwide and other northern screenings include Keswick (10 September), Ilkley (15 September) and Thirsk (22 September).

The film was adapted for the screen from the original play by its writer, Bea Roberts. The stage version was the last play to be directed by Paul Robinson at Theatre503, where he was Artistic Director until he joined the SJT in 2016. It toured to the SJT in the autumn on that year.

Set against a backdrop of the 2001 Foot and Mouth outbreak, the multi-award-winning play tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a Devon farmer and the vet who is assigned to cull his precious herd.

In this new film version from Finite Films and TV, Nigel Hastings and David Fielder reprise their hugely successful on-stage roles as Jeff and Michael, with Paul Robinson making his feature film directorial debut.

Paul says: “It was a dream come true when Finite Films approached me to direct this beautiful story. We shot it on location in Devon, on a farm which was impacted by Foot and Mouth, so that made it even more important to get right. It was a terrifying experience but also one which I relished every moment of. I had the most fantastic team – cinematographer John Craine, editor Claire Pringle and composer Simon Slater – who supported me all the way, and I really think we’ve got something quite special. I’m certainly delighted to have captured those incredible performances on screen.

“It was an audience favourite on stage and I’m really hoping for the same response to the film.”

And Then Come the Nightjars can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 22 September, and at 2.45pm and 7.45pm on Saturday 23 September. The Saturday evening screening will be followed by a Q&A with Paul Robinson (and other guests TBC), led by George Cromack.

Tickets, priced from £6, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here