New Irish Fantasy Musical FOR THE LACK OF LAURA to Premiere In UK This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UK premiere of a new Irish fantasy musical, For The Lack of Laura is a tale of magic and romance set to an original Celtic and musical theatre classics-inspired soundtrack. Laura, a young Irish heroine with her eyes on the stars, makes an immortality bargain with an evil sorceress which grants her the power to travel through time and space to find her true love. Faced with a host of fine suitors across cultures and time periods, she travels through Spain, Russia, The Malverns, Paris, and New Orleans, and discovers this magic may really be a curse. Produced by Galway-based company Morgan Brothers, For The Lack of Laura combines folk tales and magic with the music of composer Kurt Rosenberg, featuring a 16-piece orchestra and 12 person cast performing a soundtrack of 26 original songs.

Writer and composter Kurt Rosenberg said, "After 25 years in the making, I am thrilled that Morgan Brothers in bringing my musical, For the Lack of Laura, to England. The musical's journey began when my mom said that she chose my father because he had "the gifts she was looking for." Twenty years later, I created "Laura", a young Irish woman who knows that her soulmate, with the gifts she longs for, is waiting for her somewhere beyond the confines of her small village. To add color and adventure to Laura's search for true love, I wanted her suitors to be "worlds apart", not only in location but in their professions and temperament. That's why Laura is transported to meet engaging suitors like a Spanish matador, a French Impressionist painter, a playwright from the American South, a Bolshoi ballet dancer, and an English vicar. With an array of ardent admirers vying for her love, the burning question remains - 'Who Will She Choose?' Come join us at one of our performances to find out!"

Kurt Rosenberg is an award-winning composer, lyricist, filmmaker, and theatremaker based in the USA. As a composer, Kurt has worked with Tim Gorman (composer/producer/former keyboardist for The Who), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (London, England), The WJM Palmer Orchestra (Dublin, Ireland), Hertfordshire Chorus (England), and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (Vancouver, WA, USA). Kurt won the London Independent Film Awards for Best Music Video for his short musica film Return to Skyeand the Berlin Film Award for Best Music Composer for animated short film The High King's Daughter. Kurt's songwriting influences include classical music and Celtic music, and the music of the 60's and 70's including The Beatles, Cat Stevens, Elton John, and David Bowie. For The Lack of Laura is Kurt's debut musical.

Morgan Brothers is an Ireland-based creative production company creating theatre, film and animation with an emphasis on storytelling through music. The company's previous theatre work includes National tours of The Little Prince (2018) and Gondla (2016) and international tour of Crime and Punishment (2017). Film work includes The Boat (2023) which was Oscar©-Qualifying for 2025 and won multiple awards at festivals all over the world, and the Irish-language feature film Froggie (2024) which won "Best Film" at the Worcester Film Festival in 2024.

Forum Theatre, Malvern 16th - 19th July

Shaw Theatre, London 24th July - 2nd August

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now!