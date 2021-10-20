Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Dark Comedy FRITZ AND MATLOCK Nominated For Two Offies Awards

pixeltracker

Will Fritz make it to his wedding? Will Matlock get away with murder? Or will the police finally raid the house and shut down the marijuana grow in the attic?

Oct. 20, 2021  

New Dark Comedy FRITZ AND MATLOCK Nominated For Two Offies Awards

The new play Fritz & Matlock, which opened to rave reviews at The Pleasance Downstairs this month, has received two Offies nominations for Lead Performance in a Play : James Wallwork & Salvatore D'Aquilla and Most Promising New Playwrights: James Wallwork & Salvatore D'Aquilla.

Written and performed by longtime collaborators James Wallworkand Salvatore, Fritz and Matlock was put together over Zoom during the COVID-19 lockdown. Set in the basement of an inner city Sheffield house. Carl Fritz and Barry Matlock try to bury the bodies of their past and find their way to a more hopeful future. With no way out, will Fritz make it to his wedding? Will Matlock get away with murder? Or will the police finally raid the house and shut down the marijuana grow in the attic? A contemporary Waiting for Godot, Fritz & Matlock is a fresh take on men's mental health and addiction, with surrealist undertones and a comic bite. Fritz and Matlock is directed by Jessica Millward and produced by Olivia Munk of Part of the Main Productions.

Producer Olivia Munk says " "Part of the Main and the Fritz & Matlock team are delighted by the overwhelming response to our production. We have had a brilliant time working with the Pleasance and Outside Edge, and look forward to the bright future for this show and everyone involved. Thank you to Arts Council England for supporting an important piece of new writing and providing us with provision for engagement, allowing us to expand the reach of our work into our wider community."


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Diana Women's Relaxed V-Neck Tee
Diana Women's Relaxed V-Neck Tee
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Announces Off-Broadway Cast and Dates
  • Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces 2021-2022 New Play Contest Submissions Now Being Accepted
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Ed Herendeen, Founder of Contemporary American Theater Festival, Retires