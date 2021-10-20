New Dark Comedy FRITZ AND MATLOCK Nominated For Two Offies Awards

The new play Fritz & Matlock, which opened to rave reviews at The Pleasance Downstairs this month, has received two Offies nominations for Lead Performance in a Play : James Wallwork & Salvatore D'Aquilla and Most Promising New Playwrights: James Wallwork & Salvatore D'Aquilla.

Written and performed by longtime collaborators James Wallworkand Salvatore, Fritz and Matlock was put together over Zoom during the COVID-19 lockdown. Set in the basement of an inner city Sheffield house. Carl Fritz and Barry Matlock try to bury the bodies of their past and find their way to a more hopeful future. With no way out, will Fritz make it to his wedding? Will Matlock get away with murder? Or will the police finally raid the house and shut down the marijuana grow in the attic? A contemporary Waiting for Godot, Fritz & Matlock is a fresh take on men's mental health and addiction, with surrealist undertones and a comic bite. Fritz and Matlock is directed by Jessica Millward and produced by Olivia Munk of Part of the Main Productions.

Producer Olivia Munk says " "Part of the Main and the Fritz & Matlock team are delighted by the overwhelming response to our production. We have had a brilliant time working with the Pleasance and Outside Edge, and look forward to the bright future for this show and everyone involved. Thank you to Arts Council England for supporting an important piece of new writing and providing us with provision for engagement, allowing us to expand the reach of our work into our wider community."