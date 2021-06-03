New Arena Theatre Play Showcases Graduates In All-Female Production

Three University of Wolverhampton graduates and a former Drama lecturer have collaborated to create a new all-female play which is currently being shown at the Arena Theatre in Wolverhampton.

The Gazebo Theatre creative team, including three graduates from the University's School of Performing Arts, is known for sharing of History and Herstory and celebrating diversity, particularly in relation to "lesser known" stories.

Re-scheduled from its original Spring 2020 date, the Arena Theatrea??and Gazebo Theatrea??will live stream the new show, 'WANTED', on Thursday 3rd, Friday 4th and Saturday 5th June 2021 at 7.30 pm.

Pamela Cole-Hudson, Artistic Director and CEO of Gazebo Theatre, studied Theatre Studies and Psychology at the University of Wolverhampton and graduated in 1998. She is one of the writers of WANTED and plays one of the characters in the play.

Pamela has worked at Gazebo for the past 20 years, writing, directing, producing and acting in a range of productions, leading a team of 21 staff at Gazebo as well as previously guest lecturing on the Drama Course at the University.

Victoria Tew studied for a degree in Drama as well as a Master's degree in Contemporary Theatre and Performance, graduating in 2015 and 2018. She is the Assistant Director and lead editor on WANTED. A freelance creative, Victoria specialises in videography and editing at Gazebo Theatre, Themis Creative and Transition Stage Company.

Fran Richards studied for a degree in Drama and graduated in 2013 with a first-class honour's degree and the Yasmin Vardimon award for excellence in Physical Theatre. Fran was the Tour Booker and Marketing lead on WANTED. An experienced creative practitioner, Fran has worked with Shakespeare Schools Foundation, Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham REP and on projects like Commonwealth Games 2022.

Therese Collins, a former University Drama lecturer, is one of the writers of WANTED and plays Dr James Barry in the play. Therese has had 23 plays professionally produced and has worked with Pentabus, Hanyong Theatre and Birmingham REP's tour of Anita and Me and will be appearing in a new BBC drama, 'My Name is Leon', due to air next year.

Following a successful bid to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council's Culture Recovery Fund, the Arena Theatre has installed state-of-the-art equipment into its main auditorium to enable the venue to continue to provide the best small-scale theatre the region has to offer.

Gazebo Theatre Artistic Director, Pamela Cole-Hudson, said: "Gazebo Theatre is proud to have produced this importanta??worka??which isa??educational, entertaininga??and most importantly thought provoking.a??WANTED may be by women and about women but we believe we have created a piece of theatre that truly is for everyone."a??a??

Writer,a??Performera??and Director,a??Tonia Daley-Campbell, said: "We wanted to tell a story about women who have been 'WANTED', wanted by the police, by authorities and essentially locked up for acting upon what they believe is right.a??If you're interested in history, if you're interested in storytelling and if you are interested in history - this is the show for you!"a??a??

Writer and Performer, Therese Collins, said: "It is a collaboration and culmination of 5 people who all bring very special aspects, energies and life journeys.a??I would say this play is for anyone who is open minded and excited to learn.a??Expect an energised, empowering, beautifully written piece of performative drama."a??

For 42a??years Gazebo Theatre hasa??been delivering a comprehensive range of high quality and innovative theatre productions and arts programme for its audiences including new shows, site specific work, workshops and short films. Gazebo Theatre has a reputation for telling the stories of historical figures in an innovative, unique and engaging way.a??

WANTED is written and performed by Pamela Cole-Hudson, Tonia Daley-Campbell and Therese Collins, the trio wowed audiences ina??former productiona??'THE SISTREN' and now return to the stage accompanied bya??Karendipa??Phulla??and April Nerissa Hudson, toa??again explore what women from the past can teach us about our lives today, played out in Gazebo's inimitable style; powerful drama littered with humour, honesty and heart.a??

Tickets for 'WANTED' can be booked via the Arena Theatre's online Box Office, ata??http://arena.wlv.ac.uka??and are priced at £10 per household.