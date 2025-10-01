Ned Dragnev Will Rock You This Christmas At Camden Christmas Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The emerging artist will be closing this year's Camden Christmas Festival at Etcetera Theatre in London. On the 21st of December and on the 22nd of December - all of the festive season fans are invited to join the celebration which will be taking place at the "out of the mainstream" theatre and a favorite place of Londoners!

Nedislav Dragnev or just Ned is a popular artist who has solid achievements in global entertainment and in the musical and live stage performance fields. He has previously demonstrated exceptional skills in singing and his musical triumphs even have been congratulated by Grammys.

The most beautiful and Christian event of all will be the main inspiration behind the magical performances that will take place at Etcetera Theatre during the Camden Christmas Festival days, and Ned welcomes everyone who'll be in London for Christmas to join the spectacle!