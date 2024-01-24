NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25

Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25

The Guinness World Record- breaking, longest- running, live comedy show on the planet, continues to delight and provide a welcome outlet to audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks throughout the year.  

Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck pace. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this up-coming run you can expect the usual suspects such as: Starmer Starman featuring Keir Starmer, The Traitors: Tory Special and a fun-filled finale to the songs of Katy Perry.   

Alumni include: The League of Gentlemen, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The quadruple threat performers i.e: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year. 

Current Team 

Performers: Eliz Avni, Jonny Brace, Leo Clasen & Maddy Maguire 

Director: Selwin Hulme-Teague 

Musical Director: Alfredo Mudie Smart 

 

Run 1 2024 until Sunday 25th February: 

Thursdays @ 7:30pm  

Fridays @ 9:30pm    

Saturdays @ 9:30pm 

Sunday @ 7:00pm 

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 14+ 

Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND. 

Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle &District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm.  

Box Office: Click Here 

020 7289 6054 

Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee) 





