NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25

Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down.
The Guinness World Record- breaking, longest- running, live comedy show on the planet, continues to delight and provide a welcome outlet to audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks throughout the year.
Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck pace. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this up-coming run you can expect the usual suspects such as: Starmer Starman featuring Keir Starmer, The Traitors: Tory Special and a fun-filled finale to the songs of Katy Perry.
Alumni include: The League of Gentlemen, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The quadruple threat performers i.e: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year.
Current Team
Performers: Eliz Avni, Jonny Brace, Leo Clasen & Maddy Maguire
Director: Selwin Hulme-Teague
Musical Director: Alfredo Mudie Smart
Run 1 2024 until Sunday 25th February:
Thursdays @ 7:30pm
Fridays @ 9:30pm
Saturdays @ 9:30pm
Sunday @ 7:00pm
Running time: 60 minutes.
Age recommendation: Ages 14+
Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.
Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle &District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm.
Box Office: Click Here
020 7289 6054
Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee)
