NESSIE Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre in July

Fresh from its successful opening at the Studio Theatre, Edinburgh, Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to stage from 9 July until 16 August the new Scottish musical Nessie, which tells the story of a chance encounter between an aspiring marine biologist and the fabled ‘Nessa’ that leads to a story of friendship, bravery and monster mania.

On the scenic banks of Loch Ness lies the town of Bruachness, a place steeped in mystery and folklore, where the residents live in cautious awe of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, believed to bring misfortune to those who glimpse it. Tales abound of torn fishing nets, capsized boats, and a haunting fog that marks the Monster’s presence. But everything changes when an 11-year-old budding biologist named Mara encounters the Monster—who prefers to be called Nessa, thank you very much—and survives to tell the tale.

As news of Nessa spreads, Bruachness is swept into a whirlwind of Monster Mania. Tourists flock to the town, eager to catch a glimpse of the fabled creature. Amidst the growing frenzy, a mysterious mist descends, and a sinister plot unfolds at the local hydro plant. It’s up to Mara, Nessa, and their aquatic friends to safeguard the loch and its inhabitants. Along the way, they might even uncover the secret of Nessa’s origins.

With book, music, and lyrics by Glasgow-based composer and musical director Shonagh Murray, the Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Capital Theatres production of Nessie is a captivating new Scottish musical, suitable for all ages, that celebrates bravery, the strength of friendship and the courage to follow one’s own heart.

Nessie is the first musical to emerge from the Musicals Commissioning Hub, a partnership between Capital Theatres and Pitlochry Festival Theatre designed to nurture Scottish musicians and writers, support the future ecology of musical theatre, and create new musicals for audiences to enjoy.

Nessie’s cast will feature Caitlin Forbes (The Stamping Ground, Eden Court/Raw Material) as Mara; Keith Macpherson (A Streetcar Named Desire, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Oggie and Murdo Campbell, Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Heather and Emma McDougall, and introducing newcomers Eden Barrie as Nessa and Louis Newman as Ally and Nessa 2. All other roles will be played by the cast.

Shonagh Murray is originally from Larkhall in Lanarkshire and studied at Strathclyde University and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She founded theatre company Fearless Players in 2018 with writer and director Lydia Davidson. Their productions have included two musicals by Murray inspired by the life and legacy of poet Robert Burns.

Composer Shonagh Murray said:

“Nessie is a musical following the story of Mara and Nessa (the Loch Ness Monster) and how, through knowing each other, they discover where they belong and how to stand up for what they believe in.

With the magic of puppets by Ella Mackay and the brilliant vision of director Beth Morton and designer Natalie Fern, the world of Nessie is coming to life. We’ve got an amazing cast who will be playing instruments as well as giving life to puppets and I think the audience are in for a real magical experience.

Nessie is one of those myths that, I think, people always feel a great attachment to, whether you grew up near the loch or come from the other side of the world. We all feel a sense of emotional investment with the legend, so it’s been with great love and care that this show has come about. There’ll be moments to get you laughing, a sprinkle of emotion, a good couple of jigs, and hopefully we’ll have you singing the tunes all the way home. Nessie has been a true labour of love and has had so much care and consideration from every person involved. I’m so looking forward to sharing Nessie with audiences and seeing what they make of it.”

